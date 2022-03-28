Best Actor Will Smith may lose award after assaulting Oscar host Chris Rock

US actor Will Smith (right) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California March 27, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Oscar winner Best Actor Will Smith may be asked to return the award.

One highly placed Hollywood source told The Post after the incident: “It’s basically assault. Everyone was just so shocked in the room, it was so uncomfortable.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which handed out awards Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, has strict guidelines in its code of conduct.

Released in 2017 in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal that hit the industry, the Academy emphasises on the importance of “upholding the Academy’s values,” like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and “respect for human dignity.”

AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson was quoted by Variety then that academy membership is a privilege offered to only a select few within the global community of film makers.

“In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.

“There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognised standards of decency.

“The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.

“The Board of Governors believes that these standards are essential to the Academy’s mission and reflective of our values.”

The Los Angeles Police Department, meanwhile, said the individual involved declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

In a tweet that had since been deleted, Knocked Up director Judd Apatow said Smith’s action could have killed Rock.

“That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshmen in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

TV comic Fortune Feimster tweeted: “Someone in the audience charged the stage Friday night during my opener’s set and attempted to throw the speaker, started taking swings at the people trying to stop her and pushed down a security guard. It’s scary times. So, no, I don’t find someone getting hit on stage amusing.”

Smith had smacked Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle.

Jada Pinkett Smith is battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

Prior to the exchange, Rock was roasting some of the nominees and, after mentioning Smith, who won the award for King Richard, said of his wife, “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane II,’ can’t wait to see it.”

He was referring to the 1997 film GI Jane starring actress Demi Moore who shaved her head for the role.

Smith then walked on stage towards Rock, who had his hands behind his back when Smith threw an open hand at his face that produced an audible smack.