Award-winning director Steven Spielberg sparks backlash for calling cast of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ unknown’

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has come under fire from social media. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg has come under fire for comments he made about the South Korean cast of Netflix’s series Squid Game.

The 75-year-old made the comments at the Producers Guild of America Awards recently where he applauded the streaming service for awarding unknown actors the opportunity to helm projects, New York Post reported.

“A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” Spielberg reportedly said.

“Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star [in] entire miniseries, can be in movies,” he added.

“Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us,” the filmmaker added before directing his attention to Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“Thank you, Ted.”

Following his comments, Spielberg was roasted on social media, with some pointing out that the show’s stars have been in the South Korean entertainment industry for quite some time.

The show’s lead, Lee Jung-jae, has starred in many TV series and films, such as the thriller The Housemaid, while Park Hae-soo has made a name for himself in several popular Korean TV dramas including Prison Playbook.

Twitter user @t0nygo said Spielberg is a racist.

“He thinks that Asians are not talented and they can not exceed him.”

his words another way of him saying "why these unknown asians are getting these movie projects from netflix when there are great american actors/directors like him that can do the job."



Spielberg is a racist. He thinks that asians are not talented and they can not exceed him. — tonyqu (@t0nygo) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, @nancywyuen said Squid Game proves that Hollywood has been way behind in recognising and celebrating longstanding South Korean film, television storytelling and talent.

Correction: “Squid Game” proves that Hollywood has been waaayyyyyy behind in recognizing and celebrating longstanding S. Korean Film/TV storytelling and talent. https://t.co/G2J36f9cbc — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 23, 2022

@koryodynasty tweeted that series like Squid Game illustrate that people around the world are satisfied with content other than English/white/US entertainment.