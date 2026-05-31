ISTANBUL, May 31 — World-renowned rapper Kanye West performed in Istanbul for the first time yesterday, drawing a mammoth crowd of some 118,000 fans to Ataturk Olympic Stadium in one of the year’s biggest music events, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The concert, organised in cooperation with NTRteam, attracted thousands of visitors from Turkiye as well as the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland and countries across West Asia.

The stadium reached capacity hours before the show as fans gathered to watch the Grammy-winning artist’s long-awaited debut performance in Turkiye.

West opened the concert with his song Father and closed the nearly two-hour set with Stronger.

Performing atop a giant spherical stage, the artist delivered some of the most popular tunes from his long career, including King, Runaway, Power, Flashing Lights, Heartless, Black Skinhead, All The Love, and Homecoming.

Fans joined in the performance, singing along and dancing as applause and chants echoed around the stadium.

One of the concert’s most striking features was its stage design, inspired by West’s performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

US rapper and producer Kanye West performs on stage during a concert at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul as part of his tour ‘YE Live in Istanbul’ May 30, 2026. — AFP pic

A massive hemispherical structure erected at the centre of the venue was transformed into a giant globe through high-resolution projection technology.

The show was accompanied by elaborate lighting displays, smoke effects and synchronised visuals. Thousands of spectators illuminated the stadium with their cellphone flashlights, creating a sea of lights across the stands and field.

Among the local celebrities attending the concert were actors Sukru Ozyildiz, Alina Boz, Hazar Ergüçlü, Yasemin Allen, Afra Saracoglu and Asli Tandogan, as well as singers Elif Buse Dogan and Burak Kut.

The concert was also streamed live on West’s official YouTube channel, attracting millions of viewers within minutes. — Bernama-Anadolu