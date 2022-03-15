Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra returns with crowd favourites ‘Carmen’, ‘Totoro’ after prolonged pandemic hiatus

‘Señorita, Carmen’ will be performed on Saturday, March 19 while ‘Totoro Goes to the Carnival’ will take place next Saturday, March 26. — Pictures courtesy of MPO

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — Classical music enthusiasts can reclaim their weekends at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC after almost two years of pandemic silence.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra is back with a line-up of exciting concerts for March and April.

First up is this weekend’s Señorita, Carmen concert that showcases the works of three famed composers — Rossini’s La Gazza Ladra, Ravel’s Ma mere l'Oye Suite, and Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1 & 2.

Led by MPO resident conductor Gerard Salonga, the concert will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 8.30pm.

Catch MPO resident conductors Naohisa Furusawa (left) and Gerard Salonga in action at the upcoming concerts. — Pictures courtesy of MPO

MPO’s popular Family Fun Day series is back next weekend on Saturday, March 26 at 3pm where resident conductor Naohisa Furusawa will delight audiences young and old with Totoro Goes to the Carnival.

The orchestra will perform Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of The Animals and Hisaishi’s My Neighbour Totoro, which never fails to enchant audiences each time it is performed.

Lastly, MPO and Salonga will take concertgoers on a journey around Latin America in A Bailar!, a themed performance featuring the compositions of Elizondo’s Danzas Latinoamericano, Marquez’s Danzon No. 2, Copland’s El Salón México, and three Piazzolla’s works namely Oblivion, Tangazo, and Adios Nonino on Friday, April 1 at 8:30pm.

All concerts will be held under strict safety measures including socially distanced seating, frequent sanitisation of all facilities and guests are required to check-in using the MySejahtera app.

Ticket prices:

Señorita, Carmen

RM94, RM122, RM150 and RM188

Totoro Goes to the Carnival

RM47, RM75, RM94 and RM122

A Bailar!

RM94, RM122, RM150 and RM188

Visit mpo.com.my or call 03-2331 7007 to purchase.