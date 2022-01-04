British actress Emma Watson shows solidarity with Palestine, Israel representative who accused her as anti-semite gets public backlash

Emma Watson was accused of being anti-semite for showing solidarity with Palestine. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Emma Watson

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― British actress Emma Watson was accused of being an anti-semite by an Israeli representative, who immediately received backlash for his accusation.

This came after the Harry Potter star shared a post on her Instagram, showing support and solidarity with Palestinians.

The post was reposted from an activist’s art collective page, Bad Activist Collective on Instagram which read “Solidarity is a verb” with pro-Palestinian protesters in the background.

The 31-year-old also included a quote from British activist, Sara Ahmed, into the caption.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future.

“Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground,” read the caption.

Watson’s post garnered over 900,000 likes along with comments from fans, cheering her stance.

Her stance irked Israel’s envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon who then accused the actress of being anti-semite for showing solidarity with Palestine.

Danon, through his Twitter, shared a screenshot of Watson’s Instagram post along with a tweet saying, ‘10 points from Gryffindor for being an anti-semite’.

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

Things took an unexpected turn for Danon as his Tweet has been at the receiving end of backlash from Twitter users who questioned his accusation.

“I am genuinely interested in understanding how is this qualified as antisemite in your opinion.

“Is there something you see in the picture that we don’t see? I googled the sentence on the board, and I couldn’t find any use of it in an antisemite context. So please explain,” replied user Rawaa Auge.

“So how does one support Palestine without being “antisemitic”. Any Isrealis that supports the occupation please feel free to let us know,” tweeted user smiy96.

“You're an embarrassment. Being pro-Palestinian or criticising Israeli policies doesn't equal antisemitism.

“You are undermining the struggle against modern-day antisemitism with such nonsense. This makes it easier for actual antisemites to deflect accusations,” tweeted user Elizabeth Tsurkov.

Watson is not the first celebrity who had publicly stated their stance in the Palestine-Israel feuds.

Previously, super models, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have both shown solidarity with Palestine, along with award winning actress, Viola Davis.