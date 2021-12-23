Wax figure of Taiwanese Mandopop star Wang Leehom removed from Madame Tussauds in Beijing due to marriage woes

The statue of Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has been removed from Madame Tussauds wax museum in Beijing, China following his marriage woes. — Picture from Facebook/ OurHomeUK Leehom Wang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A statue of Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has been removed from the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Beijing, China, four years after it was put up, supposedly due to his marriage woes.

Visitors to the museum recently spotted the disappearance, Sina.com reported.

The museum had initially wanted to display Wang’s statue in 2005 but was rejected by Wang’s mother citing his young age then.

“Wang Leehom is just 29 years old. He still has a long way to go,” she reportedly said.

The statue was finally unveiled in 2017 with Wang present during the ceremony.

Wang had on December 15 announced via social media that he had formally split with his ex-wife Lee Jinglei after eight years of matrimony.

Two days later, Lee went on her social media and accused Wang of infidelity and hiring prostitutes.

Wang had since announced that he will be taking a break from showbiz to spend time with his parents and three children and to make up for the damage caused by the controversy.