Malaysian actress Che Ta cancels holiday plans with family in Langkawi due to Covid-19

Che Ta and husband Zain had to cancel their Langkawi holiday plans after Zain and Aaisyah caught Covid-19 a month ago. — Picture from Instagram/rozitachewan1

PETALING JAYA, December 15 — Malaysian actress Rozita Che Wan had to postpone her holiday plans with her family due to Covid-19.

Rozita, fondly known as Che Ta, celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Zain Saidin on December 11, and had planned a private island holiday in Langkawi.

“However, Covid-19 ruined our plans as my husband and daughter both caught the virus a month ago.

“My husband who was supposed to go for a movie shoot last month had to cancel his plans.

“Zain was sick — he had a bad cough, flu and a fever. And then, the virus spread to my daughter, Aaisyah.

“But luckily both have recovered and are doing well,” she told Oh Bulan.

Che Ta however was declared negative for Covid-19 together with her two sons from her earlier marriage — Ammar Effendy dan Aniq Ezzra.

Both Zain and Aaisyah had self-isolated at home since contracting the virus.

“There is no guarantee that even after completing the vaccinations, one is free of Covid-19.

“We need to be careful wherever we go because the virus can be anywhere,” she said.

A few months ago, the Tahyul actress revealed that her mother and siblings had also caught the virus.