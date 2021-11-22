Malaysian distributor of Chinese film ‘The Battle At Lake Changjin’ contemplates resubmitting to local censorship board

The local distributor of The Battle At Lake Changjin contemplates resubmitting film to Malaysian Film Censorship Board after it was rejected the first time. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The local distributor of Chinese war film The Battle At Lake Changjin is contemplating submitting the film for reconsideration to the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF) again after the first submission was rejected.

In a statement, Mega Film Distribution expressed their regret that the film, which recorded 5.6 billion yuan (RM3.7 billion) at the box office in China, did not get the green light from LPF to be screened locally, Oriental Daily reported.

The film was originally slated to be screened on November 18 in Malaysia.

On claims that the movie promotes communism, Mega Film Distribution said it was made by those who did not watch the movie.

“This is unfair on those who wants to watch it.

“We believe the audience can use this film to trace how the Chinese volunteer army fought in the extreme cold and harsh environment. “

According to the New Straits Times, The Battle At Lake Changjin sparked an online debate after cinema chains reportedly uploaded the film teaser and poster on their social media accounts, announcing its upcoming screening, without disclosing the exact date for its release.

The three-hour feature film, starring Chinese action hero Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, tells the story of a battle between China’s army and the US in the Korean War in 1950.

Produced by Bona Film Group and August First Film Studio (owned by China’s military), the film which opened in China in September, had been commissioned by the Chinese Communist Party as part of the 100th Anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party this year.