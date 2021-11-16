US rock band apologises after frontwoman pees on fan’s face during live show

The New York based rock cover band has apologised after their frontwoman, Sophia Urista urinated on a fan's face while performing. — Twitter screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — New York based rock cover band, Brass Against has apologised after their frontwoman, Sophia Urista, urinated on a fan’s face during one of their live shows.

According to Independent, the group was performing at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida when Urista was heard telling the crowd that she needed to urinate before inviting a male fan on stage.

Urista told the crowd that she was going to urinate in the fan’s mouth before instructing the male fan to lie down on stage while she pulled down her trousers and urinated on his face, all while performing their rendition of Wake Up by Rage Against the Machine.

“I gotta pee. And I can’t make it to the bathroom.

“So, we might as well make a show out of it,” Urista said.

The clip from the show has been circulating online with people branding Urista’s little sideshow as ‘disgusting’.

On Twitter, a snippet from the show has garnered over one million views which was uploaded by user s_mohn99 who captioned the clip with ‘I can’t believe I watched this with my eyes’.

“Bro, what in the Florida festival did I just watch,”user kevin_corter replied to the Tweet.

“I have never seen this gross s**t at a concert, and I've been to actual metal concerts such as Rammstein.

“I don't think that was that guy’s first time... Also, how long was she holding those gallons in?!” User Joseph4400 tweeted.

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

Brass Against, known for covers of rock tunes by the likes of Black Sabbath and Soundgarden, has since posted an apology on their social media.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville.

“Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona,” read the tweet.

The band, while replying to a tweet also said that Urista had cleaned up the stage after they finished performing.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Post, a Daytona Beach Police spokesperson has confirmed that they’ve received complaints about the urinary infraction and has filed a report.

The spokesperson added that indecent exposure is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 (RM4,161) fine.