Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of new album release

Popular British singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran has been tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of his album drop and is currently on self-quarantine at home. — Picture from Instagram/ Ed Sheeran

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Popular British singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently on self-quarantine at home.

The news was shared by the chart-topping musician himself via his Instagram page yesterday where he apologised to “anyone I’ve let down”.

Sheeran also said he was unable to have any in-person commitments as he was quarantine and he would be doing most of his planned interviews and performances from.

The 30-year-old was in the midst of dropping his new album titled = which is due to be released this Friday.

According to BBC, Sheeran was also due to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe next week where he was supposed to perform some songs from his new album and meet with fans.

Sheeran’s post has garnered over 900,000 likes with over 19,000 comments from celebrities and fans wishing him a speedy recovery.

Last week, Sheeran performed at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards in London which was hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.