Hong Kong comedian Eric Tsang is promoted to TVB general manager after eight months as deputy

After eight months as TVB's deputy general manager, comedian Eric Tsang has been promoted to general manager.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― TVB's deputy general manager in veteran actor Eric Tsang has been promoted to the top post as the general manager after eight months.

The Standard reported that the 68-year-old will be in charge of content operations for the Hong Kong broadcaster while outgoing Sing Tao News Corp CEO Siu Sai-wo will be general manager of business operations.

In an announcement, the station said Tsang's promotion takes effect immediately and he would oversee the station's key content operations.

This includes creating various types of content such as non-drama, co-produced drama, music and the acquisition and curation of programmes.

Siu’s appointment will take effect on October 4.

He will be responsible for overseeing marketing and sales operations across TVB’s various platforms with an objective of increasing cross-platform synergies and effectiveness, as well as directing all internal and external corporate communication activities and formulating the group’s overall brand strategy.

Today reported that Tsang joined TVB in 1992 and started as a host before becoming an actor.

He returned to the station in January following his appointment as the deputy general manager and special adviser to the administrative committee.

Tsang has been attributed for successfully reinvigorating TVB’s non-drama programmes by broadening content diversity and reestablishing links and cooperation with Hongkong's entertainment industry.

Under his leadership, the station has produced a number of “hit shows” like reality game shows Dub-Of-War and Stars Academy.

During the recent Miss Hong Kong 2021 finale, the pageant drew some 1.8 million viewers following a performance by singer Jacky Cheung.