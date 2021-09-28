Coldplay’s Chris Martin gifts guitar to BTS' Jin in heartwarming Twitter post

Jin (right) holding the guitar given to him by Chris Martin. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — British band Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin gifted one of his guitars to K-pop boyband BTS member and a Twitter post documenting it has been liked by two million fans.

The K-pop star, whose real name is Kim Seok-Jin, shared on the official BTS Twitter page how the Coldplay singer immediately gifted his guitar after Jin complimented it and said that it looked cool.

Chris Martin이 그의 공연 끝나고 선물해준 기타

기타 멋있다하니 쿨하게 준 마이 프렌드

집안 가보로 장식해둬야겠다.

땡큐 마틴! pic.twitter.com/VTpw7AKFVc — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 24, 2021

The guitar was also signed with the words ‘Worldwide Handsome Jin’ as seen in the pictures uploaded four days ago.

Fans were thrilled by Martin’s kind gesture to Jin, with some saying that they were ‘envious’ of the chemistry between the two celebrities.

seeing lots of karmys uwu-ing over seokjin’s tweet, they‘re saying it’s so cute because he wrote it as if he was writing a diary entry so im crying again — 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) September 24, 2021

Coldplay and BTS’ documentary two days ago on the process of making their joint single, Inside My Universe has been viewed over eight million times on YouTube while the lyrics video of My Universe surpassed 32 million views in four days.