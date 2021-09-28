Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Coldplay’s Chris Martin gifts guitar to BTS' Jin in heartwarming Twitter post

Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021 12:55 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

Jin (right) holding the guitar given to him by Chris Martin. — Picture via Twitter
Jin (right) holding the guitar given to him by Chris Martin. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — British band Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin gifted one of his guitars to K-pop boyband BTS member and a Twitter post documenting it has been liked by two million fans.

The K-pop star, whose real name is Kim Seok-Jin, shared on the official BTS Twitter page how the Coldplay singer immediately gifted his guitar after Jin complimented it and said that it looked cool.

 

 

The guitar was also signed with the words ‘Worldwide Handsome Jin’ as seen in the pictures uploaded four days ago.

Fans were thrilled by Martin’s kind gesture to Jin, with some saying that they were ‘envious’ of the chemistry between the two celebrities.

 

 

Coldplay and BTS’ documentary two days ago on the process of making their joint single, Inside My Universe has been viewed over eight million times on YouTube while the lyrics video of My Universe surpassed 32 million views in four days.

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Showbiz