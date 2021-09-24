Coldplay releases official lyrics video of first joint single ‘My Universe’ with BTS (VIDEO)

Coldplay and BTS have released the official lyrics video of their first joint single ‘My Universe’. ― Picture via instagram/coldplay

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 ― British band Coldplay have released their third single in its first joint effort with KPop boy band BTS from its upcoming album Music Of The Spheres.

The British rock band’s much-awaited album is set to release on October 15.

The song, My Universe, co-written by both Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin follows Coldplay’s worldwide hit in Higher Power.

Coldplay and BTS will also be releasing a documentary titled Inside My Universe that is set to release on September 26, while a Supernova7 mix and acoustic version of the song will start streaming on September 27.