The Rock’s lookalike gets a nod of approval from Dwayne Johnson himself after post goes viral

Wrestling superstar and celebrity, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has found his doppelganger and their resemblance are uncanny.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Wrestling superstar and celebrity, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has found his doppelganger and their resemblance is uncanny.

This is after a photo of the doppelganger, Eric Fields, who’s also a patrol lieutenant in Alabama, United States, went viral last week.

The Fast and Furious actor who saw the photo had then given his nod of approval to Fields through a quoted tweet which showcased a comparison photo of Johnson and Fields side by side.

“Oh Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.

“One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all of your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em,” Johnson said in the tweet.

The Rock’s recent tweet response has garnered over 41,000 likes and has been retweeted over 3,000 times.

The tweet had also prompted social media users to chime in as well.

“But like seriously, did you guys do an ancestry DNA test just in case? Cause that would be really funny if you were really long-lost cousins or something,” Twitter user Kris Hysler replied.

“I say put him on your payroll, he could be your actual stunt double,” Twitter user KingK said.

The Rock tweeted his appreciation of his doppelganger. — Screenshot from Twitter/ Dwayne Johnson

According to portal AL.com, Fields has worked with the Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years now and is currently serving as a patrol lieutenant.

The 37-year-old had gone viral after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of him while on duty and the post has garnered attention from social media users who pointed out the uncanny resemblance he had with The Rock.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office later posted another photo of Fields, this time meeting a Walmart worker.

As it turns out, the Walmart worker is a huge fan of ‘The Rock’ and had insisted on meeting Fields himself after seeing the first post by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet.

“He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me.

“I go trying to bless someone else and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero,” Fields said.

Besides that, Fields also admitted that he’s enjoying the current limelight and the doppelganger situation has been a ‘running joke’ for a few years now.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous, it’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

“I just plan on being me. I’m a big cut-up.

“I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter,” Fields said.