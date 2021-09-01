Chinese actress Li Bingbing struggles in search for domestic helper in due to high standards of cleanliness

Chinese actress Li Bingbing is facing difficulties in getting a domestic helper despite offering a high salary. ― Picture via Instagram/ libingbing

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Chinese actress Li Bingbing is facing difficulty in recruiting a domestic helper despite dangling a monthly salary of 120,000 Yuan (RM76,979).

Today reported that this was due to Li's high standard for cleanliness making it impossible.

The Meg actress interviewed 20 candidates for the job but none made the cut.

It was reported that one of the candidates had to show the 48-year-old how she washes vegetables during the interview and she ended washing them eight times.

Li however was still dissatisfied and she ended up tossing the vegetables into the dustbin.

Li later told the woman that the vegetables were thrown as the woman did not wear gloves while doing the washing.

“So no matter how many times you washed, bacteria will still remain on them,” she reportedly said.

Li also told the candidate that she believes vegetables should be cooked immediately after they are washed “‘cos after long-term exposure to air, they are as good as not washed at all”.

The 2009 Golden Horse Best Actress winner's obsession with cleanliness is apparently an open secret in the entertainment industry.

When she took part in the reality show Back To Field, she rewashed the dishes because she didn't think that a fellow celebrity had done a thorough job.

She also made sure to soak their produce in salt water to get rid of pesticides before cooking.

Word has it that when guests visit her at home, they are required to put on shoe covers as soon as they enter.

It was also claimed that she stopped a friend from sitting at her vanity until she placed a “seat cover”.