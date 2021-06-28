Ed Sheeran joins forces with BTS for new song on group’s upcoming record (VIDEO)

The new song marks the second collaboration between Sheeran and BTS. — Pictures via Instagram/teddysphotos and Facebook/bangtan.official

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he’s written a new song for K-pop powerhouses BTS.

The British singer-songwriter revealed the big news in an interview on American radio show Most Requested Live on Saturday.

He had nothing but praise for members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook as well, calling them “super, super cool guys.”

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record.

“And they’re like super, super cool guys as well,” said Sheeran.

This marks the second time Sheeran’s written for BTS, the first being the song Make It Right off BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona EP in 2019.

Korean media outlet Newsen also quoted a source from BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirming Sheeran’s collaboration with the Dynamite singers.

“It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song,” said the source.

However, Big Hit Music stayed mum regarding the release date of the song.

Fans have been speculating that the song written by Sheeran might be dropped as part of BTS’ rerelease of Butter on July 9, which will include the hit single along with a fresh new track.