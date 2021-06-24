Lockdown lessons: Malaysian TV host Zulin Aziz sharpens art skills online, shares results in portraits featuring local celebrities (VIDEO)

Some of Zulin's portraits include that of actresses Erra Fazira and Siti. ― Pictures via instagram/zulinaziz

PETALING JAYA, June 24 ― Local TV host Zulin Aziz is showing off her art skills, after lessons online during the movement control order (MCO).

Zulin shared her portraits of local celebrities including actresses Erra Fazira, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and cosmetic tycoon Datuk Seri Vida and posted it on her Instagram account.

Her drawings have gone viral with many of her celebrity friends and fans praising her for being detailed and even requesting for their own portraits.

“I’m not confident to sell my portraits as there are still improvements that need to be made and told my friends to be patient till I am better at the portraits.

“Even before the MCO, I’ve always had an interest in drawing as I learned the art from my late father who was an art teacher,” Zulin told news portal Mstar.

She said she would dedicate her time before sleeping to practise her drawing as she is occupied with her sambal business during the day.

For Zulin, one of the positive outcomes from the lockdown was that she was able to learn and sharpen her drawing skills, focusing on use of the digital medium.

“For marketing purposes, my drawings will come handy as I’m able to create impactful logos and banners.

“Best part about drawing on an iPad as compared to on paper is that it saves time ― I can erase or add in layers of colours whenever I want.”