American singer Billie Eilish apologise for clip mouthing racist slur (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― American singer Billie Eilish has issued an apology after a clip showing the Bad Guy singer mouthing a derogatory term used against the Asian community and mocking Asian accents surfaced.

u guys know even if u dont think billie eilish is queerbaiting she is literally l racist and u shouldn't support her right????? pic.twitter.com/pIZ5QpYBx1 — ceo of makoann (@choerriluvr) June 15, 2021

In a statement issued via her Instagram story, the 19-year-old multiple Grammy Award winner said she was around 13 or 14 when she mouthed a word from a song which at that time, she didn't know was offensive.

“I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”

In the statement, Eilish, who will be releasing a new album Happier Than Ever next month, also addressed the part that showed her “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice”.

Eilish said it was something she did her entire life when speaking to her “pets, friends and family.”

Responding to claims she was both speaking in a Blaccent and Asian accent, the singer said it was “in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture.”

“Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

Eilish maintained that she has always used her platform “to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.”

She ended her apology by encouraging her fans to “continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Eilish’s apology came after Chinese music fans, of which the singer has a large following, called for her boycott.

Global Times reported that some angry Chinese internet users proposed that Eilish be added to the list of “stigma celebrities” in China, saying that such stars deserve to be banned in the country and boycotted by Chinese music fans so they lose out on the market.