Martial arts star Donnie Yen joins ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ to play Wick’s friend

Martial arts star Donnie Yen joins ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ crew to play Wick’s friend. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― Martial arts star Donnie Yen has signed on to join Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Entertainment news site Deadline reported that Yen will play an old friend of Reeves’ super assassin John Wick character, who shares his same history and enemies.

The Hong Kong action star is regarded as one of the most successful actor-filmmakers from the East with his unique style of modern screen combat.

The 57-year-old is known for his numerous martial arts roles in movies like Ip Man franchise and Hero which earned him his breakout success.

Deadline quoted longtime John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, who expressed his excitement for having Yen on board.

“We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise.

“I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”

Explaining about Yen’s role, the film producer Basil Iwanyk said Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise.

“We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Reeves.”

Yen will join Reeves and Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama in a lead role of her own.

The film is slated to begin production this summer, with filming scheduled to take place in France, Germany, and Japan.