Singer Zynakal apologises for ‘uga uga’ comment on photo of Sarawakian clothing (VIDEO)

Zynakal (left) was called out for a comment he made on an old photo of Yonnyboii wearing a traditional outfit from Sarawak. — Pictures via Instagramzynakal and Instagramyonnyboii

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Malaysian singer Zynakal has apologised for writing the phrase “uga uga” on a photo of rapper Yonnyboii wearing a traditional outfit from Sarawak.

The 22-year-old posted a nearly minute-long video on his Instagram yesterday saying he had no intention of making fun of Sarawakian people or their culture with the comment.

“Actually, my only intention was to make fun of Yonnyboii.

“I’m sorry if my comment caused hurt to any of you, please forgive me.

“I hope that my apology will be accepted, especially by the people of Sarawak,” said Zynakal, whose real name is Muhammad Raziq Rosli.

The Sakit singer ended his video with the phrase “kamek sayang kitak,” which means “I love you” in the Sarawak Malay language.

Zynakal courted controversy last week after he posted the “uga uga” comment on an old photo of Yonnyboii wearing a traditional outfit from a tribe in Sarawak.

Screenshots of the comment spread like wildfire on Twitter and many saw Zynakal’s comment as a reference to the negative stereotype about indigenous people being “backwards” and “stuck in the Stone Age.”

Yonnyboii shut off the comments section on his Instagram after social media users began replying to Zynakal’s comment and slamming him for his words.

SARAWAKIAN do your work 😊 DISRESPECTFUL pic.twitter.com/VSW1iVwGl0 — szabin (@di0rxbaby) May 27, 2021

The issue gained traction quickly as it came on the heels of social media influencer Ryzal Ibrahim ridiculing a traditional outfit for Iban women on his Instagram last week.

Much like Zynakal, Ryzal also apologised by saying he had no intention to cause offence and that he was only joking around when he made the controversial comments about the attire.

The Dayak Traditional Arts and Culture Club (Kemada) has since lodged a police report against Ryzal for allegedly insulting and showing insensitivity towards the culture of a race through his Instagram postings.