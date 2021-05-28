Rapper Jay Park apologises to Muslim fans after comparing himself to Allah in his lyrics

Park’s Muslim fanbase were up in arms yesterday after Twitter users highlighted lyrics from a song he featured on in 2020. — Picture via Instagram/jparkitrighthere

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Korean-American rapper Jay Park has apologised to his Muslim fans for a second time after he was criticised for comparing himself to Allah in the song Mukkbang (Remix).

The 34-year-old posted a statement on Twitter yesterday admitting that he “didn’t see the problem” at first when fans called him out for his lyrics.

“As I read the comments (not the hateful ones but the ones who are actually trying to educate on why it’s offensive), I see that I used a word some are willing to die behind in my lyrics.

“It’s not my place to use something that means so much to Muslim people in my rap lyrics freely.

“I apologise to all my Muslim fans,” wrote Park.

🙏❤️ I humbly apologize. pic.twitter.com/uOUwxzqdN0 — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) May 27, 2021

Mukkbang (Remix), which was released in 2020, sparked renewed controversy on Twitter yesterday after users highlighted Park's verse in the song.

The lines, “Worship mе like Allah / Get it done like wallah” touched a nerve with Muslim fans who proceeded to slam Park for being “disrespectful” and “Islamophobic.”

sorry non skz but just found out about jay parks SUPER offensive lyrics about comparing himself (astaghfirullah) to Allah and even terribly trying to rhyme it with wallah and it’s just .. sorry but if u genuinely support this man plssss block me bc i’m super weirded out by him pic.twitter.com/IQsJ8GqBBo — aya (@hwangover) May 26, 2021

Tw // islamophobic



The fact that jay park also wrote this song just shows how disrespectful he is ,, when will these artists stop using islamic things for their aesthetics and hv a basic decency for our religion ? Its too normalized and got swept under the rug everytime :( pic.twitter.com/yyfuPIsyFP — Lia⁷ (@yerinkth) May 27, 2021

The hip-hop star then took to Twitter to apologise and emphasised that the lyrics were “never meant to be offensive or disrespectful.”

However, he maintained a defensive stance towards the song and said that a “false narrative” was being used to smear his image

“Y’all outta pocket for (making) ‘he draggin’ a religion’ or ‘racist’ comments.

“Stop with that bull**** false narrative.

“To me, it's just lyrics. To some, it's more serious. Simple as that,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Park also claimed that he wasn’t aware of the significance behind the word “Allah” and went on about how words and symbols are perceived differently depending on one’s background.

“Everyone takes things in differently depending on where you are, how you grew up, (etcetera).

“Words and symbols mean everything to some but for those who don't know, (it’s) just another word. No one’s fault.”

He concluded by saying he apologised “full-heartedly” but continued to brand a portion of his critics as “haters.”

“Love all my REAL Muslim fans and I hope it don’t make you think of me any different.

“To those who wanna hate, let ‘em hate,” he wrote.

Park’s first apology did not go down well with social media users and many accused the singer-songwriter of “gaslighting” by painting those who criticised him harshly as mere haters.

jay park doing everything with the classic audacity of a man: gaslighting, being passive aggressive AND guilt-tripping — free seunghoon (@hoonsire) May 27, 2021

JAY PARK IS CONFUSING ME SO MUCH LIKE WTF? pic.twitter.com/vJBQLKtpQR — ney ♮⁺¹ 🇵🇸 (@shotarowoon) May 26, 2021

The AOMG record label founder then deleted his initial round of tweets and issued his second apology hours later.