Neelofa defends four-person car trip, says only wanted to drop lawyer off at nearby courthouse

Neelofa claims that the police are aware of the matter and invited the authorities to check CCTV recordings to verify her statement. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa has defended herself after a viral video of her getting into a car with three other people sparked intense backlash online.

Neelofa, whose full name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, was filmed exiting the Seremban district police headquarters yesterday and getting into the backseat of a car with her televangelist husband PU Riz.

Her lawyer then got into the front passenger seat next to the driver.

Only three people including the driver are allowed to travel in a car according to the rules under the movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Neelofa posted a statement on Twitter yesterday saying that her lawyer had only travelled a short distance with them from the Seremban district police headquarters to the next-door Seremban Courthouse.

“My lawyer and I did not travel back to Kuala Lumpur in the same vehicle.

“We only let him hitch a ride with us from the police station to the courthouse next door, which is a distance of about 50 metres.

“My lawyer’s car was parked at the courthouse. My lawyer and I did not travel to the Seremban district police headquarters in the same vehicle,” said Neelofa.

Neelofa said that the four-person car trip from the police headquarters was only to drop her lawyer off at the nearby courthouse. — Picture via Twitter/Neelofa

The 32-year-old also claimed that the police had been notified of the matter and she invited the authorities to check the CCTV cameras at the police headquarters and the courthouse to verify her story.

Some social media users accused Neelofa of basically admitting to breaching standard operating procedures (SOPs) and questioned why the four-person car trip was even allowed in the first place.

“So you breached the SOPs. Doesn’t matter if the distance is 50 metres or 500 metres, it’s a breach,” said Twitter user @BN4everTN5O.

“Since when was it okay to go over the limit of the SOPs for specific distances? Are there special SOPs for the elites?” asked @keemmazni.

Jadi kau mengaku langgar SOP ye. Tak kira lah 50m ke 5000m, tetap langgar SOP 😁



Cc @MKNJPM #Neelokap #MunafikStandard https://t.co/6fl5HcJZNy — Maslan Bro 🇲🇾 (@BN4everTN5O) May 24, 2021

Sejak bila SOP lebih kapasiti dibenarkan untuk jarak tertentu? SOP khas kayangan lah kot kan? Sebab yang Rakyat kena patuh takda kelonggaran.



Hello @MKNJPM @PDRMsia kenapa ada org boleh perlekeh undang2 mcm ni? Kalau bab Rakyat kena buru sampai lubang cacing? https://t.co/EHGh61REdQ — KEEM (@keemmazni) May 24, 2021

Artist Fahmi Reza, who has been publishing satirical graphics of Neelofa’s repeated gaffes, also pointed out that the distance between the Seremban district police headquarters and the Seremban Courthouse is not 50 metres as Neelofa mentioned, but closer to 160 metres.

Neelofa’s supporters have also expressed sympathy for her situation and told her to stay strong amidst the heightened scrutiny towards her.

bersabar ya kak , biasalah bukan semua boleh puaskan hati orang. #supportlofa https://t.co/9nEq03Mtyl — 🦄 Zeef 🦄 (@razifjamil92) May 24, 2021

The controversial video of Neelofa’s four-person car trip was taken after she had given her statement to the police over her alleged failure to wear a face mask during her appearance at the Seremban Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

Neelofa and PU Riz were previously charged with breaking several SOPs during a cross-border shopping trip to buy carpets on May 2.

A group of lawyers later lodged a complaint with the Negri Sembilan Bar Committee alleging that special treatment had been given to Neelofa and PU Riz during their court appearance.

The complaint reportedly stated among others the couple was allowed to drive into the court premises while others had to park across the road and walk in.