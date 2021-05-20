Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah tests positive for Covid-19, advises close contacts to do swab test

Puteri Sarah who lost her sense of smell and taste has been tested Covid-19 positive. ― Picture via instagram/puterisarahliyana

PETALING JAYA, May 20 ― Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 on Instagram yesterday.

“I did my swab test yesterday because I lost my sense of smell and taste.

“Last night, my results came back positive.”

Prior to this, the actress was tested Covid-19 negative after undergoing two swab tests and had been healthy and well.

She added that she followed all the standard operating procedures.

“To all my close contacts who have seen me since May 10, please do a swab test for your own safety.

“Stay at home and do not unnecessarily go out,” she said.

Many flooded the comments section and wished her a speedy recovery.