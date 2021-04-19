Thai singer First Anuwat put on leave after sharing indecent video on social media

Thai singer First Anuwat put on leave for indecent video of him with his girlfriend on his social media. — Photo via Facebook/ First Anuwat

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Thai singer First Anuwat has been told by his recording company to take a break after the 18-year-old accidentally shared an indecent video of him and his girlfriend on his social media.

China Times reported that First, whose first single If He Will Love (No Matter How He Loves) chalked up 77 million views on YouTube, has been heavily criticised by Thai internet users for being disrespectful to women as a result of his mistake.

Even his girlfriend was not spared.

In an apology posted on his Facebook, First said he was only aware of the matter when someone called to tell him.

“After I was informed, I deleted it immediately. My girlfriend and I never intended to publish any clip online or anywhere,” he said, taking full responsibility for the matter.

Appealing to the people to stop sharing the clip, First said the matter had taught him a valuable lesson.

“I apologise to all parties especially my girlfriend for the impact that has already or is about to happen.”