Dionne Warwick announces upcoming livestream shows

US singer Dionne Warwick is staging a livestream concert series titled ‘Dionne at Home with You.’ ― AFP pic via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, April 3 ― Calling all soul fans. The American singer Dionne Warwick is moving into livestreaming with a Dionne at Home with You concert series, in which she promises to deliver “all the hits and more.”

Dionne Warwick is ready for anything to maintain contact with her fans in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. The American singer ― recently nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ― will stage her first ever livestream concerts April 4 and May 9.

“From the comfort of your own armchair join Dionne at Home with You... a magical journey through her music, interspersed with songs from her unimpeachable songbook and anecdotes from a lifetime of song,” reads the concert livestreaming platform, Mandolin. Tickets for Dionne at Home with You are already available to buy on the platform.

Although livestream concerts sprung up more or less accidentally during the first covid-19 lockdowns last spring, these online shows have grown into a thriving market. According to a report from Midia Research, these new-gen musical performances generated some US$0.6 billion (RM2.48 billion) in 2020. Plus, almost one in 10 music fans already participated in one such event last year.

The new queen of Twitter

Dionne Warwick is hoping to ride the emerging wave of enthusiasm for livestream concerts with Dionne at Home with You. And that's not the only project that the 80-year-old songwriter has been undertaking in recent months. Much to everyone's surprise, the I Say a Little Prayer singer recently became a Twitter star when she asked Chance the Rapper about his choice of stage name. She also asked The Weeknd to explain the spelling error in his.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

These surprising interactions could soon give rise to a musical collaboration between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper. “We're working, apparently, on a song,” the American rapper said in December, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It's a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It's all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame.” ― ETX Studio