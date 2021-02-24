Malaysian singer Ayu Damit spends RM10,000 monthly on beauty regime

Malaysian singer Ayu Damit says she spends RM10,000 monthly on her beauty regime. — Photo via Instagram/ ayudamit

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysian singer Ayu Damit has revealed that she spends at least RM10,000 monthly on her beauty regime.

Ayu, whose real name is Norayu Damit, said she spent the money on her face, body, herbs, and vitamins among other things.

Some of the products, however, were sponsored by beauty centres.

“As an artiste, we are expected to look after our health and beauty...besides performing on stage, I am also busy farming that requires a lot of energy and getting exposed to the sun,” she said.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, the 32-year-old, who is a former Gegar Vaganza seventh season contestant, said she would not go under the knife for beauty.

“I am afraid of needles, hence I dare not change anything on my body. I do not mind paying more and wait for some time to get the best effect as long as a product is not dangerous.”

The mother of three also said she was not interested in lightening her skin and was thankful to be blessed with healthy skin.

“I undergo skin treatment at clinics to ensure I have healthy skin without any alteration. That also after getting my husband’s approval.”

“I dare not have my face pierced. I only take Vitamin C and other supplements. I do not want fair skin,” she added.