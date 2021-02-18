Malay Mail

Singer-actress Adibah Noor offers herself to teach English on newly launched DidikTV KPM

Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 04:55 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Singer and actress Adibah Noor has offered to teach English on education TV channel, DidikTV KPM. — Photo via Instagram/ adibahnoormohdomar
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Singer and actress Adibah Noor has offered herself to teach English on education TV channel, DidikTV KPM.

 

 

Taking to Twitter, the Talentime star said she holds a Bachelor’s degree in the teaching of English as a second language.

“A qualified English language teacher, from which my “existing” skill, flourished,” she shared yesterday.

 

 

Many were supportive with @mrnmzk tweeting that Adibah has the qualification as she was a former teacher, as well as a celebrity.

“She will be able to attract the students’ attention while teaching and she has the experience in front of the camera.

“In my opinion, it is good that she offered herself.”

 

 

Twitter user @huzzsirr meanwhile said Adibah was good enough to conduct her own English education programmes even if she does not join DidikTV KPM.

“You can have it on YouTuber, Insta and Twitter.

“Better still as you can teach without being tied to rules and you can do it your way following your taste and creativity.”

 

 

Adibah has made headlines of late for correcting the English pronunciation of celebrities, television personalities and politicians.

Earlier this month, she had expressed her concern about the impact of the movement control order (MCO) on the livelihoods of those in showbusiness.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched DidikTV KPM which can be viewed through channel 107 on MYTV, 147 on ASTRO and ntv7 on TV UNIFI, from 7am to midnight daily.

