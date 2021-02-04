Silent treatment: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘no longer speaking’ as they work out divorce

Kardashian and West have been giving each other the cold shoulder as they prepare to go their separate ways. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — A-list couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer on speaking terms following news of their imminent divorce.

E! Online quoted a source close to Kardashian saying that the socialite and her rapper husband are “completely done” with each other and are eager to move on with their lives.

The source said Kardashian is “trying to stay strong” amidst the scrutiny on her rocky relationship with West.

News reports last month predicted that Kardashian would be the first to initiate the split after she consulted high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

However, the source said she has yet to file the necessary paperwork as she “is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce.”

A second source told E! Online that West is more than keen to make their divorce official and will not wait for Kardashian to make her move.

“He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement.

“He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does,” the source said.

Kardashian and West have been reportedly living under separate roofs for months and have only met up with each other for the sake of their four children.

They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy back in 2014.