Malaysian independent rapper MC Syze on latest release ‘Selamba’ with Joe Flizzow, talks about absence from music scene

Local independent rapper, MC Syze during the press conference in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, December 17 — Fourteen years since his debut single Dancing, independent rapper, MC Syze from Brickfields is making a comeback with Selamba featuring Joe Flizzow.

The 39-year-old has been dropping tracks throughout the year with Jatuh featuring DeFam’s Sophia Liana in February, ATCL last June and now his newest release in Selamba which was released on December 11.

Selamba was the title of choice for, as Syze described, being laid back.

He hopes it will provide a dose of positivity with the grim year dominated by Covid-19 pandemic.

“So I kind of sum up this word to being laid back and calm but still focusing on the finish line, like whatever you need to achieve, you will achieve it but only with this ‘selamba’ vibe or being laid back and calm.

“As we all know, 2020 has been a very bad year for everyone and because I’ve been through my dark days, so let this be the time for me to share some light when it is already bad for everyone,” he said in a press conference.

MC Syze or his real name Ashish Rajahser also admitted that during the release of his first single in early 2000’s, he wasn’t truly prepared for the outcome and it has resulted in his absence from the hip hop music scene.

Three years ago,he made his decision to make a comeback after spending time as a night club emcee.

“I feel like I have the skills set that others don’t have, so I think it’s only right for me to showcase that skill set.

“I did not concentrate on me being an artist, I kind of derailed from the track and became a club hype-man for the top DJ’s at that time.

“It’s also because the pay was good and I kind of lost my focus and forgot about rap music,” said Syze adding he got too comfortable before he arrived at the decision to cut an album. MC Syze received support from Joe Flizzow for his comeback. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Rapper Joe Flizzow was present at the press conference in Concorde Hotel, Kuala Lumpur yesterday to show support for MC Syze’s comeback.

“I think we all want to see Syze come back strong.

“He hasn’t made any music for 14 years and I think this is like a comeback in a way and it’s never too late to make a comeback you know,” Joe said adding that, even 54-year-old boxer, Mike Tyson made a comeback recently.

Joe said Selamba is a fresh tune and its melody represented its strength.

“I feel that the strength of the song lies with its melody, I feel like it is something fresh for our music scene.”

“This song can be categorised as an R&B rap song and I feel that there’s not a lot of the genre in Malaysia and so for the R&B fans out there, this is something to look forward to,” he said.

Selamba’s music video will feature cameos by local hip hop artists such as Sonaone and Psychomantra.

Syze also took the chance to showcase 30 of the next generation Tamil rappers inside the music video set to release on December 18 via his Youtube channel.

Selamba will also be one of the 13 tracks from the upcoming Syze Does Matter album which was produced under his own record label, Trigger Happy Records, and it is set to be released January next year.

