Malaysian reggae artist Sasi The Don nominated for the Caribbean Afro Music Award

Sasi The Don has been nominated as Best International Act for the Carribean Afro Music Awards next year. — Picture courtesy of Sasi The Don

KUALA LUMPUR, November 20 — Malaysian reggae artist Sasi The Don has been nominated for the Caribbean Afro Music Awards (Cama) set to take place next year in London, United Kingdom.

The Reggae Ambassador of Asia who has been nominated under the “Best International Act” category said that the news was a pleasant surprise to him and he’s proud to be able to represent the nation.

“To be very honest, I'm actually very proud and happy because coming from Malaysia and to be on this platform is something to be proud of.

“For me, my music will always continue despite me being nominated or not or whether I win or not.

“I will still push my music through and the most important thing is to get this kind of opportunity to be recognised,” Sasi said adding that he owed it to those who have been supporting him for the past 20 years.

Sasi admitted that the nomination is really special to him and his career as an artist.

“What makes this award nomination different is because for the first time, I feel that I’ve been recognised and my music has an international appeal.

“It gives you the confidence that you’re internationally recognised and the people are listening to you and appreciating your art and I think that is a big thing.”

The battle is just beginning for Sasi, however. as voting will start on December 1 and it will go on for seven months.

In that seven-month period, all of the nominees were encouraged to drop as many songs and videos as they can before the main event which is in September next year.

In preparation for this, Sasi is targeting not just local support, but also in other countries such as India and Jamaica.

“I know Malaysia will come and support, I know the fans will be there but to win an award like this, I need larger numbers.

“So that's why I'm pushing myself in Jamaica and in India, these two big markets is very important to me.”

Sasi is grateful for the media coverage that he has been receiving in Jamaica following the release of his latest track Daddy Don on Father’s Day last June and he is looking forward to dropping another new track called Humpty Dumpty on December 18.

Sasi The Don will be competing with other big names in Carribean music in the category including against Julian Marley, the son of the late reggae legend, Bob Marley.

The Caribbean Afro Music Award will be the first dedicated award ceremony to take place in London acknowledging and rewarding British and international talents from the musical genres of Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Reggaeton and Gospel.