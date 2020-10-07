Malaysian comedian Atu and wife distribute PPEs to frontliners in Sabah as Covid-19 cases increase (VIDEO)

Sabahan comedian Atu and wife Shafeeqa Johari have been distributing PPEs to medical frontliners in the state. —Picture via Instagram/Akueatu

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Comedian Atu and his wife Shafeeqa Johari distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sabah to do their part in helping the community with the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Atu, whose real name is Sharif Kunal Doli Sharif told Harian Metro that he started the initiative after getting personal messages from residents staying in red zone areas pleading that they needed PPEs.

“Because the Covid-19 cases were increasing drastically in Sabah, we decided to do our part by collecting PPEs made from volunteers across the country and distributing them to districts in Sabah.

“PPEs include gloves, headgears, and medical gowns.”

On his Instagram account, Atu shared pictures of the PPEs that were received through funds collected from his own savings, friends and family members who supported the initiative.

“Thank you all for the donations, and we will distribute them (PPEs) to as many frontliners as we can.”

The Sabah-born comedian also said that initially the PPE distribution was a nationwide project, before the decided focus on Sabah with the alarming rise in the number of cases.

“In Sabah, we started giving them out to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu and Kudat Hospital.

“But then we received messages from villagers in Semporna asking us for PPEs as many were also tested positive.”

Atu said that many came forward to help his wife sew the PPEs, while others were willing to help distribute them to communities in need.