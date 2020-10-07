Malaysian comedian Atu and wife distribute PPEs to frontliners in Sabah as Covid-19 cases increase (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Comedian Atu and his wife Shafeeqa Johari distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sabah to do their part in helping the community with the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.
Atu, whose real name is Sharif Kunal Doli Sharif told Harian Metro that he started the initiative after getting personal messages from residents staying in red zone areas pleading that they needed PPEs.
“Because the Covid-19 cases were increasing drastically in Sabah, we decided to do our part by collecting PPEs made from volunteers across the country and distributing them to districts in Sabah.
“PPEs include gloves, headgears, and medical gowns.”
Salam semua Alhamdulilah Sekarang ini dana yang kami ada pakai dana sendiri ada juga kawan2 artis dan kawan2 yang sudi bagi sikit dana Terima kasih semua... Memang banyak yang tidak cukup mana yg mampu kita tolong ada lagi duit kempen hari tu kita boleh salurkan,walaupun ramai orang sabah kecewa dengan zero tidak mengapa kita tidak marah😊 Tiada niat menunjuk2 kebaikan kita buat,semua ini sebab kita sayang semua... #Repost @shafeeqajohari with @get_repost ・・・ Ha... kan dah kene membebel 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ppe 2.0 ke sabah pula.... mcm best kan buat ppe 🤣🤣🤣... xpa.. kita bantu kepada siapa yg memerlukan... atu dia tolong lipat tolong pack... sy cuma nak cara mcm mana sy nk hantar ke semporna dan kk... siapa tahu boleh pm sy #sayabacakomenkamu #pantangmundurkecualianknngis #pantangmundurkecualisygbini #pantangmundurkecualioperasi
On his Instagram account, Atu shared pictures of the PPEs that were received through funds collected from his own savings, friends and family members who supported the initiative.
“Thank you all for the donations, and we will distribute them (PPEs) to as many frontliners as we can.”
The Sabah-born comedian also said that initially the PPE distribution was a nationwide project, before the decided focus on Sabah with the alarming rise in the number of cases.
“In Sabah, we started giving them out to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu and Kudat Hospital.
“But then we received messages from villagers in Semporna asking us for PPEs as many were also tested positive.”
Atu said that many came forward to help his wife sew the PPEs, while others were willing to help distribute them to communities in need.