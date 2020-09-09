Hong Kong celebrity Gillian Chung undergoes second surgery following fall in China

Gillian Chung has undergone surgery to minimise scarring after 66 stitches to her forehead. — Picture via Instagram/ q_gill

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Hong Kong celebrity Gillian Chung has undergone a second surgery that required 66 stitches following a fall in China.

The incident left her with a 6cm gash on her right forehead earlier this week.

Chung’s manager Mani Fok told Hong Kong daily Ming Pao that the second surgery was undertaken by a plastic surgeon recommended by actor Simon Yam.

“Her condition is stable and is now resting at a hotel.

“She will temporarily stop work and would need to refrain from eating certain food to avoid getting the wound infected.”

It is hoped that the second surgery will minimised the chances of Chung having a scar.

Fok said a scan on Chung’s brain showed no anomalies and she did not vomit in the past 24 hours.

The singer-actress had woken up on early Monday morning to use the bathroom but felt giddy and hit her head on a countertop as she fell.

She was in Xiamen to film a new Chinese drama.