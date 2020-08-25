Join local artists at the Roar for Life Virtual Concert to save Malayan tigers

Join local artists in pledging themselves to conserve the Malayan Tigers at the Roar for Life Virtual Concert. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/WWF-Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — In conjunction with the Global Tiger Day 2020, WWF-Malaysia is wrapping up the month-long campaign with a virtual concert.

According to WWF-Malaysia’s communications and marketing director Rozanna Basri, the Global Tiger Day 2020 couldn’t be held physically this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic which led them to go fully digital.

WWF-Malaysia in partnership with Maybank is bringing The Roar for Life Virtual Concert which is happening this Sunday via their Facebook Live.

It will feature local artistes such as Yuna, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Kyoto Protocol, Reshmonu and Alena Murang.

The two-hour virtual concert will be hosted by TV host, Azura Zainal alongside comedian Douglas Lim.

There will also be performances from Dikir Barat Arjunasukma and the Dance World Cup 2019 champion, SK Stella Maris Dance Trio.

“It is wonderful that the artistes are lending their time, talents and voice to help raise awareness to save our Malayan tiger and that is the message we want to bring across,” Rozanna told Malay Mail.

The wildlife NGO that has been raising awareness about the Malayan tigers, is urging the public to pledge to save the animal through the virtual concert.

“The pledge to Save the Malayan tiger is an ongoing mission and we want as many, or rather every Malaysian to sign up for the pledge and commit to save our national icon.”

“We hope that through this virtual concert we can reach out to more, there is no limit, the more we share, the more we will reach.”

“The bigger the voice, the more resolve behind this call to save the Harimau, we hope that this will be right up there as a priority on the national agenda,” she said.

Besides that, WWF-Malaysia is also urging people to donate to their cause as they’re an NGO that relies on funds to help them in conserving local wildlife.

Donations will be used to support their field work, which includes funding for their anti-poachers patrol teams and wildlife awareness initiatives.

“They can also be ambassadors by sharing the links to the concert and the pledge with their friends and family,” she said.

Platform provider for the concert, Experience 6 chief executive officer Jess Ross assured that there would be a seamless stream of the concert apart from high quality sound.

“We also have a couple of add ons that we put together to ensure the whole streaming is seamless and the public will have a very nice and good experience,” he told Malay Mail.

Besides that, Ross also said they have made it easy for the public to donate to the cause by adding a Maybank QR code on the screen during the concert.

“The concert is totally free and as for the donation is up to the public.”

“We’re bringing this to you on a free-to-air platform so everyone can just watch the concert and if you feel like donating as little as RM1 or RM5, it’s up to you. It’s for a good cause,” he said.

“The most important thing is creating awareness. We want people to spread the word and catch the concert because it’s free,” he said.

The Roar for Life Virtual Concert is happening this August 30 from 3pm to 5pm via WWF-Malaysia Facebook page.

For more information regarding the event, please click here.