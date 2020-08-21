Shooting of 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson to resume in September

Robert Pattinson will play opposite Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz who have also been cast in 'The Batman.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — As it did for the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros is expected to shortly authorise the resumption of shooting in the UK for the Matt Reeves film on the Dark Knight.

As it stands, no date has been announced by the production team, which has, however, decided to rebuild the sets for the superhero feature.

In what amounts to good news for fans of the Caped Crusader, reports in the US media indicate that shooting for The Batman is set to resume in Warner Brothers' studios in Leavesden in early September, putting an end to an interruption lasting several months.

After a few weeks of shooting, work on the production was suspended in March due to the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic in Europe.

According to Variety, the shoot will continue until the end of the year to finalize footage for the latest Batman film, which is expected to offer more realism and less fantasy than previous Dark Knight movies.

The fact that sets for the production have recently been rebuilt is a sign that work on the feature will resume shortly. However, Warner Bros, which has yet to confirm the resumption, may opt to postpone giving it a green light if the ongoing health crisis worsens.

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the film is now expected to release on October 1, 2021, instead of June 2021, as previously announced.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 and Matrix 4 back in production

The UK has also offered further hope for the film industry with news that shooting for the third instalment of the Harry Potter saga spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is set to resume in the country in September.

Elsewhere in Europe, cameras are now rolling for the production of Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski, which restarted its shoot in Berlin on August 16. — AFP-Relaxnews