The series 'Supernatural' will come to an end in October

Jared Padalecki (left) and Jensen Ackles have respectively played the characters of Sam and Dean Winchester in the dark fantasy series 'Supernatural' since its launch in September 2005. — AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 — With the announcement of The CW's long-awaited premiere date schedule for the coming season, TV viewers can look forward to the arrival of Patrick Dempsey in Devils and a further season of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural.

The seven final episodes of the dark fantasy series will be broadcast by the US television network in October and November.

US network The CW has at last announced its schedule for the fall of 2020. Following its suspension during the coronavirus crisis, the series Supernatural will be back to bid farewell to the small screen with seven final episodes.

The long-established series on CW, which has aired on the network for 15 years, will return on October 8, for a primetime run that is set to conclude on November 19. A special episode entitled Supernatural: The Long Road Home will also air on the same day, ahead of the final episode of the series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, shooting for the last three episodes of the fifth and final season should resume before the end of the month of August, while four other episodes will shortly be entering post-production.

Other new shows on the network

Along with Supernatural, US network The CW will be broadcasting the third season of The Outpost on Thursdays, with a first date that also falls on October 8. The fall premiere season will kick off on September 18 with the World's Funniest Animals and the seventh season of Masters of Illusion.

For its part, the second season of Pandora will first go on air on October 4, while Devils, the new series with Patrick Dempsey, will be broadcast from October 7. — AFP-Relaxnews