Singer Aishah grateful to be performing again but worries ‘pink wristband’ Malaysians will trigger another MCO

Aishah (left) spoke up after a woman who just returned from abroad was photographed dining out at a restaurant in Ipoh. — Picture from Instagram/aishahjmm and social media

PETALING JAYA, July 23 — Veteran singer Aishah has harshly criticised Malaysians returning from abroad who breached their 14-day quarantine order to go out in public.

The 55-year-old, whose real name is Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, was grateful that she had finally been offered a gig to perform after months of not being on stage but lamented that some Malaysians were being “irresponsible” by going out to eat even though they were told to self-isolate.

“My heart is so full because finally, after four months of not working (except for online performances and TV), I’ve received an offer to do a live show.

“But I feel horrified when I read the news about irresponsible people, walking outside without a care and eating and drinking in public places even though they’ve clearly been ordered to quarantine,” Aishah wrote on Instagram.

The Malar singer was referring to the recent viral photos showing persons under surveillance (PUS) in pink wristbands who ignored their quarantine orders to dine out in public.

Aishah has been earning extra income throughout the movement control order (MCO) by selling handmade face mask extenders and urged people to spare a thought for others whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation is only just recovering, let’s not take things for granted.

“Please spare a thought for (entertainers) too as we are among the last to be allowed to work. Do you think we’re ready to go through the MCO all over again?

“The economic impact is huge and yet people still take things lightly.”

Aishah also warned that more businesses would have to close down for good if some Malaysians remained lackadaisical about sticking to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She ended her post with a reminder for her followers to keep wearing face masks, washing hands, using hand sanitiser, and practising social distancing.

A woman in Ipoh who had just returned from abroad earlier in July went viral recently when a photo of her eating at a restaurant was shared online.

She eventually tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin warned Malaysians on Monday that a second round of MCO would be imposed if Malaysians fail to adhere to the new norms.

This comes after the country saw the number of new daily Covid-19 cases return to double digits in the last week.