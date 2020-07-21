TV host Aznil Nawawi swaps Emporio Armani outfit for PPE suit after PM’s reminder to stay vigilant during RMCO

The veteran entertainer also handed out face shields and face masks to the production crew. — Picture from Instagram/@aznilnawawihm

PETALING JAYA, July 21 — Malaysian entertainment industry veteran Datuk Aznil Nawawi isn’t taking any chances with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Especially after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s address yesterday which urged the public to stay vigilant during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) by adhering to social distancing measures and continue wearing face masks to prevent a second spike.

The 57-year-old television host and performer, affectionately known as Pak Nil, took the premier’s message seriously by abandoning plans to wear an outfit by Italian luxury brand Emporio Armani for his performance last night.

Instead, the seasoned entertainer decided to put on a pandemic-appropriate ensemble which consisted of a personal protective equipment (PPE) suit and a face shield.

“Initially had plans of wearing an Emporio Armani outfit for Muzik Muzik tonight.

“But after the PM’s announcement on our complacency in following the SOPs during the RMCO, I decided to change plans and wear a PPE suit to set,” he wrote on Instagram.

The father of three thanked the show’s producers for accommodating his last-minute plans and said he also distributed face masks and shields to the production crew.

In his special address yesterday, Muhyiddin expressed concerns over the 13 new clusters of Covid-19 discovered during the RMCO, reminding Malaysians to stop shaking hands and avoid hugging and embracing each other.

He added that the government could reimpose the movement control order if Malaysians are lackadaisical when it comes to following new normal guidelines.

Malaysia recorded 21 new cases for Covid-19 yesterday where 15 cases were locally transmitted while the rest were from overseas returnees.

The country has a total of 8,800 confirmed cases with 122 active cases.