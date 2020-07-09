Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to perform at drive-in concert this month

US singer-songwriters Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — As the music industry is scrambling to find ways to hold live concerts amidst the coronavirus pandemic, production company Encore Live has announced a series of drive-in summer concerts across the United States and Canada.

“Encore Drive-In Nights” will kick off on July 25 with a special concert by American country star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who will perform alongside Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

While their performance will be pre-taped, the one-night-only event will also feature “cinematic interviews and storytelling” from the artists.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe. I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like Austin, newer songs like God’s Country and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!” Shelton said in a statement.

Available for purchase from July 14, tickets for “Encore Drive-In Nights” will have the particularity of admitting one passenger car, truck or SUV, with up to six family members or friends on board.

Each automobile must be parked with at least six feet of space from other vehicles to ensure social distancing between concert-goers, who will all have to use contactless payment and ticketing systems.

Encore Live is not the only production company launching a series of drive-in summer concerts in reaction to the global pandemic, which is estimated to generate a total revenue loss of US$10 billion (RM42.6 billion) to US$12 billion for the music industry.

Major concert promoter Live Nation announced back in June that American rapper Nelly and country artists Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will perform in a “completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced.”

Those drive-in shows will take place from tomorrow, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 in and near the cities of St Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis. — AFP-Relaxnews