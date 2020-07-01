First trailer for 'Cursed' repositions King Arthur as Lady of the Lake's story (VIDEO)

A screenshot of Katherine Langford in Arthurian retelling 'Cursed.' ― Picture via Netflix

LOS ANGELES, July 1 ― The Lady of the Lake leads the way in this reimagining of Arthurian legends.

Magic is fighting for its life in Cursed, Netflix's retelling of King Arthur's saga with Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, as its driving force.

A first trailer for the 10-episode July 17 release shows Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why, Knives Out, and an Avengers: Endgame cameo as the lead.

Charged with the safe transport of an enchanted sword, she finds herself in a battle for the survival of magic in old Albion; Cursed could prove welcome salve for fans of 2019 fantasy The Witcher waiting on a second season of Henry Cavill's medieval escapades.

Joining Langford are Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki in Vikings) as Merlin and Devon Terrell (title character in Barry) as Arthur, with Peter Mullan (Westworld, Ozark) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl) also among the cast.

Zetna Fuentes, whose directorial career includes several episodes of Jane the Virgin, Shameless and How to Get Away with Murder, steers the first two episodes.

The series is based on a young adult fiction book of the same name by Tom Wheeler (The Lego Ninjago Movie, Puss in Boots and Dora and the Lost City of Gold writer) and comic book icon Frank Miller (Sin City, 300, The Dark Knight Returns). ― AFP-Relaxnews