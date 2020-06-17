K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time Magazine’s online event

Monsta X has been building a bigger profile in the US. — Picture courtesy of Starship Entertainment

SEOUL, June 17 — K-pop boy band Monsta X will give a special performance for an online event hosted by American weekly Time magazine, the group’s agency said today.

The six-piece group will appear on the magazine’s Time100 Talks event later in the day as the sole music act of the online event, according to Starship Entertainment.

Time100 Talks is an online talk series that convenes leaders from various disciplines from across the world to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems, Yonhap news agency reported.

Monday’s speakers include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Japanese pro tennis star Naomi Osaka, Indian actor and advocate Ayushmann Khurrana and Sinovation Ventures Chairman and CEO Kai-Fu Lee.

Monsta X made huge strides in the US market earlier this year, with its first English-language record, All About Luv, reaching as high as No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in February.

The group became the third K-pop act ever, after BTS and SuperM, to make the top five on Billboard’s album chart. Monsta X released its eighth Korean EP album Fantasia X last month. — Bernama