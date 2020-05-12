San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual this year (VIDEO)

The San Diego Comic-Con is the occasion for actors and directors to present their new creations to fans. ― AFP pic

SAN DIEGO, May 12 ― Cancelled last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of San Diego Comic-Con will finally take place online, the event organisers have announced. Given the moniker “Comic-Con @ Home,” the official date of this virtual edition has not yet been revealed.

The legendary Comic-Con of San Diego will in fact take place this summer. One of the biggest events of the US entertainment industry, the meeting will this year take shape as a 100 per cent digital conference, the organisers have announced on their Twitter account.

“Free parking. Comfy chairs. Personalised snacks. No lines. Pets welcome. Badges for all. And a front row seat to... Comic-Con @ Home.” Pop culture fans got the news of this different approach to the 2020 Comic-Con, dubbed “Comic-Con at Home,” via an 18-second video. At this stage, organisers have not yet revealed the programme of this special edition nor specified the details of how the event would be broadcast. The price for “attending” the festival by streaming has also not been revealed.

A must-see event for fans of series and comic books each July, San Diego Comic-Con usually brings together some 135,000 fans, many outfitted in the costumes of their favorite characters.

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was initially scheduled to take place July 23-26 in California before being dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the first time the event was cancelled in 50 years. Upon announcing its cancelation, the organisers revealed that the 2021 edition would take place July 22-25. ― AFP-Relaxnews