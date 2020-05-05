Sydney Film Festival to adopt 100pc virtual format

Nashen Moodley is the director of the Sydney Film Festival. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, May 5 — Following news in March that it was canceled, it has now been announced that the 67th Sydney Film Festival will finally go ahead from June 10 to 21, but in an abridged virtual format that will only be accessible to internet users in Australia. The full programme will be unveiled on May 27.

A major event for Australian moviegoers, the 2020 Sydney Film Festival will now take place.

Canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March, the organisers of the longstanding festival have embraced a completely digital format to reinstate a programme that will run from June 10 to 21.

The new format will be virtual and national for the first time, and only accessible to internet users on Australian territory.

On the programme, there will be previews of documentaries by Australian film directors, short films by rising stars in the world of Australian cinema and films by European women directors.

The virtual Sydney Film Festival will also provide an occasion for the presentation of the Documentary Australia Foundation Award, the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films and honour the best female directors in the European film industry with its dedicated “Europe! Voices of Women in Film” selection.

Full details of the programme and ticket prices will be announced on Wednesday, May 27.

“The special 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition and Awards is all about bringing audiences across the nation together at a particularly challenging time in celebration of filmmakers and the Australian film industry,” said the festival organisers in a press release. — AFP-Relaxnews