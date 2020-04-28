Slipknot’s Corey Taylor auctioning his guitars for Covid-19 relief efforts

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performing on stage May 12, 2016 in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — The Slipknot lead vocalist is offering 13 guitars from his personal collection in an effort to raise funds for Direct Relief’s Covid-19 response.

The auction, running on eBay through May 7 at 7pm EST, features a selection of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars.

Each instrument has been signed by Taylor and comes with a case as well as a letter of authenticity.

Among them are a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender acoustic guitar, a black SDGR bass, as well as a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature and a gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335, which are respectively one of only 200 and 400 editions in the world.

At the time of this writing, prices range between US$1,175 (RM5,130) for a Ibanez electric guitar and US$2,750 for an Olympia acoustic guitar.

Bid on 13 used and signed guitars I'm auctioning off to benefit @DirectRelief's COVID-19 efforts. Every guitar comes with a case and COA. Lets help @DirectRelief provide PPE and essentials to healthcare workers. See the auction here: https://t.co/QAq9uzivwU pic.twitter.com/VHjnHYCB3i — Corey Taylor (@CoreyTaylorRock) April 28, 2020

While all proceeds from the auction will go to Direct Relief’s Covid-19 response efforts, eBay will provide a matching donation of up to US$1 million to the non-profit organisation.

Aside from auctioning guitars from his personal collection, Taylor is working on several new endeavours during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Slipknot frontman has recently announced that he will open with his wife Alicia a plant-based taco truck, although its launch has been postponed indefinitely due to social-distancing restrictions in the United States.

Additionally, Taylor and his Slipknot bandmates have rescheduled their Knotfest dates in Japan to January 10 and 11, 2021.

Slipknot were scheduled to perform in Tokyo back in March, but had to cancel all their shows on the Asian continent “in light of global health concerns.”

For their new Knotfest dates, Taylor and his bandmates will be accompanied by Korn, Marilyn Manson, Anthrax and Babymetal.

All the original lineup will perform with the exception of heavy metal outfit Trivium, with additional artists being announced in the coming weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews