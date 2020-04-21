Covid-19: Winners of 39th Hong Kong Film Awards to be announced online next month

The winners for the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards will be announced online this May 6 via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. — Picture via Facebook/Hong Kong Film Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― The results for the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards this year will be announced on May 6 using social media.

Speaking to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, organising chairman Derek Yee Tung Sing said the results would be announced by him at 3pm via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube while the presentation ceremony would depend on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yee said the committee had hoped to be able to have the presentation ceremony but they had to give up on the plan due to some problems.

“There are 112 candidates and they are scattered all over the world, including China and Taiwan.”

“As to when the presentation ceremony can be held, there are several options for us, namely before the news conference to announce the 40th awards ceremony next year or a day before the 40th edition of the film awards,” he said, adding that a decision on the matter had yet to be made.

Despite not having the presentation ceremony, which means there will not be broadcast fees and sponsorship income, Yee said the losses would not be great.

On the reason for having only him announcing the winners, Yee said the committee had initially wanted to invite guests to make the announcements.

However, after taking into consideration the health aspect and insurance companies would not cover for any eventualities, the committee decided to have the ceremony as simple as possible.