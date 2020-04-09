MCMC launches #MuzikDiRumah with over 300 Malaysian singers, musicians featured in 136 performances streamed online

MCMC has started the initiative to keep Malaysians entertained while they’re at home while allowing performers to continue showcasing their talent . — Screengrab via Muzik.my

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched the #MuzikDiRumah initiative in a bid to encourage Malaysians to stay at home.

#MuzikDiRumah was initiated yesterday, and aims to provide Malaysians with more digital musical entertainment content to entertain during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The initiative in partnership with over 300 Malaysian artistes in singers and musicians as well as production and publishers, was inspired by a similar social movement carried out by international artistes called #togetherathome.

Artistes include prominent local names such as Ayda Jebat, Zee Avi, Hazama, Dr Soo Wincci, Aizat Amdan, Datuk Jamal Abdillah and rock bands Hujan and Meet Uncle Hussain to name a few.

The local acts will be entertaining Malaysians through a total of 136 programmes during the shutdown, including livestreaming concerts and performances, from the comfort of their home.

Among the programmes include eight mega concerts lasting about 45 minutes by big-name artistes, 38 half-hour-long mini-concerts and 84 performances which include musical performances, public service announcements and video interviews with the artistes.

The initiative also acts as a much-needed job opportunity for the artistes, generating income for them and production crews involved as the MCO has effectively postponed or cancelled many of their events — affecting their income over the next few weeks.

#MuzikDiRumah isn’t solely about entertainment either, as the initiative also aims to unite and lift the spirits of Malaysians during this difficult period with the spread of positive and accurate information as well.

For more information about the #MuzikDiRumah initiative, surf over to https://muzik.my/ or check out the constantly uploaded new videos HERE.