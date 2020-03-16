Marvel’s Asian superhero film ‘Shang-Chi’ halts production in Australia after director self-isolates for coronavirus

Cretton (left) who has a newborn baby wanted to exercise additional caution and will get his test results this week. — Picture from Instagram/Destin Daniel Cretton

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The first-unit production of Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been temporarily halted due to Covid-19 concerns.

In an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel and parent company Disney reportedly suspended production after the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton was recommended by his doctor to self-isolate following a Covid-19 test.

Cretton, who is a new father, took the precautionary step amid rising coronavirus cases and is now waiting for the test results.

“As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby,” read a note to crew obtained by the website.

“He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today.

“He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor,” according to a note which was sent to the crew.

The Hollywood Reporter added that insiders said the production wasn’t shutting down and other aspects of making the film will continue.

Australia currently has at least 299 Covid-19 cases and five people have died so far.

“While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending first unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week.

“Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

“This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this,” the note said.

Shang-Chi joins the yet-to-be-named Elvis Presley biopic as movie productions affected by the global pandemic after actor Tom Hanks, who plays the King of Rock’s longtime manager, was tested positive for the virus.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as the titular character, Awkwafina and Tony Leung and is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021.

The film is the first major Hollywood movie to star a superhero of Asian background and it is intended to be the twenty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.