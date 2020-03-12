US singer Billie Eilish takes off shirt during concert in protest against body shaming (VIDEO)

Eilish sent fans into a frenzy when she took off her shirt in a video during the concert. ― Picture via AFP and YouTube/ET Canada

PETALING JAYA, March 12 ― Billie Eilish stunned fans when the modest singer removed her shirt during a recent concert.

The 18-year-old singer decided to shed her typically loose-fitting top during the concert as part of her performance for Where Do We Go on Monday in a video clip played at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, as a form of protest against body shaming.

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

Eilish, well-known for wearing baggy clothes, chooses only to wear oversized shirts or baggy tracksuits as a statement against the sexualisation of women.

Hence many fans were dumbfounded when the short video of Eilish stripping was played on the big screen during the concert.

In the 2-minute long clip, uploaded onto Twitter, the No Time To Die and Bad Guy singer removed her clothes, layer by layer, down to her bra, in a bold statement to highlight the social and online pressures young women in the music industry face.

this moment will go down in the music's story, BILLIE IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/aaHu0mFtmF — juan (@watchmyxanny) March 10, 2020

While the video was playing, an audio monologue by Eilish describing some of the challenges that young women, like her, face on a daily basis was played.

“You have opinions ― about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. So, while I feel your stares, your disapproval, your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it.”

Her brave display drew much praise from many, with the post receiving close to 600 thousand views and over 20 thousand likes.

Many social media users have labelled Eilish’s performance as “empowering” with many heaping praise on the 18-year-old.

But some were still irked by how many people still use opportunities like this to sexualise her ― even more so now with the revealing clip.

Some of Eilish’s fans however weren’t too happy that some people took the opportunity to sneak a peek. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@PopCrave

Media reports around the US have also commended Eilish’s performance, calling it “powerful”.

Eilish won multiple Grammy Awards earlier this year, sweeping home four major prizes in Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.