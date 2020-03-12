Russian singer fractures foot after 3m fall offstage into orchestra pit, continues performing (VIDEO)

Vishnevskaya accidentally walked off the stage into the orchestra pit. ― Screenshot via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Russian singer Anastasia Vishnevskaya suffered a broken foot along with some bruises as she fell three meters into the orchestra pit, just moments after she took the stage at a recent International Women's Day concert in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

While many would have thrown in the towel, she bravely soldiered on with her song, 100 Hours of Happiness, before she was rushed to the nearby hospital for emergency surgery immediately after.

“I didn’t notice the edge of the stage and fell into the orchestra pit on the musicians who were preparing for the next number,” she said, as reported by New York Post.

“I was lying on my tummy singing the song,” she added, dismissing rumours that she was lip syncing.

Vishnevskaya said she hoped people still enjoyed her performance and admits that she was disappointed by the negativity that arose from the event.

“I wish there was less hatred and envy around us. On the video I don’t sound as clear as I wish I did. But since this was definitely live, please enjoy it as it is,” she said.

According to concert presenter, Roman Bogdanov, some of the audiences actually believed that the fall was part of the show.

“I am certain that very few artists in the world would be able to finish singing in such [an] extreme situation after falling into an orchestra pit, breaking a foot and getting bruised.”

“Some in the audience (wrongly) believed it was pre-planned,” he said.