Placido Domingo concert in Paris cancelled, say organisers

Spanish icon Placido Domingo is accused of forcibly kissing, grabbing and fondling women over a period of more than 30 years. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 12 ― A December concert by Spanish icon Placido Domingo, who faces sexual harassment claims in the United States, has been cancelled, organisers in Paris said today.

Domingo was to have sung in a concert version of Verdi's opera I Due Foscari (The Two Foscari).

But the Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday that an investigation had found accusations of “inappropriate conduct” against its former director to be credible.

The Spanish icon, who won worldwide acclaim in the 1990s as one of the Three Tenors alongside Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti, is accused of forcibly kissing, grabbing and fondling women over a period of more than 30 years.

Yesterday, French organisers said on their website that “Celeste Production-Les Grandes Voix and the Paris Philharmonic have taken the decision to cancel the December 8, 2020 concert as the conditions are not in place for this performance to go ahead.”

They did not comment further.

A law firm hired by the LA Opera said that while some of Domingo's targets had said they were “not uncomfortable,” others described “significant trauma” but felt unable to report the misconduct given his stature.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP interviewed 44 people during a six-month probe ― including those behind the 10 accusations under review, the LA Opera's management and Domingo himself.

The misconduct is alleged to have occurred between 1986, when he was appointed artistic advisor, and August 2019 ― when he resigned as general director after the allegations became public.

The LA Opera findings said that Domingo, 79, cooperated with the probe and was willingly interviewed, and continued his denials of unwanted contact, saying his relations with women were consensual.

Domingo has also withdrawn from engagements at the Royal Opera House in London as well as in his native Spain. ― AFP