BTS surprise fans with new ‘Black Swan’ video (VIDEO)

BTS dropped a new music video for their latest single, ‘Black Swan.’ — Picture from Big Hit Labels/Youtube.com

SEOUL, March 5 — The surprise video for Black Swan arrives a few weeks after the South Korean septet unveiled their chart-topping seventh studio album, Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS shared a first visual for the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7 in January, in which dancers from Slovakia’s MN Dance Company performed an elaborate choreography.

The K-pop superstars have now celebrated the recent release of their latest album with a brand-new video for Black Swan, which already amassed more than 16 million views on YouTube.

The visual follows J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V as they slowly transform into black swans while performing their latest single in an opulent theater.

“When hearing the music play/Tryna’ pull up/Seems like time has stopped/Oh that would be my first death/I been always afraid of,” Suga sings in Black Swan, whose title references Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 psychological drama starring Natalie Portman.

The visual for Black Swan dropped just days after BTS released the official music video for ON, which was promoted as the lead single from Map of the Soul: 7.

The South Korean superstars notably debuted ON on the video-sharing app TikTok, where they invited fans to dance and react to the song as part of the #OnChallenge.

BTS also collaborated with Australian singer-songwriter Sia for a digital-only version of the single, which does not appear in physical copies of the boy band’s seventh studio album.

In other news, the band recently cancelled four homecoming concerts at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium due to concerns over the coronavirus in the country, where more than 2,000 cases have been reported.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists,” their management agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement, adding that more than 200,000 fans were expected to attend the April shows.

BTS are still set to embark on an extensive North American stadium tour in support of their upcoming new album.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @bts_bighit is heading out on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration is now open until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10pm ET. Get more info at https://t.co/3gVsv1NdM7 for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cQ2LQoaeeq — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 22, 2020

The trek will kick off on April 25 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with additional shows planned in Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington DC

In the meantime, discover the new video for Black Swan. — AFP-Relaxnews